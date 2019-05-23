2019 NFL season: One key homegrown player for each AFC team

Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, running back. It says a lot about the 2019 Jaguars that so many offensive players were prime candidates for this list. While left tackle Cam Robinson or wideout Dede Westbrook would have also made sense, no other player should set the tone for the Jags like Fournette. Tom Coughlin built this roster up front to run the ball. Fournette doesn't need to suddenly play like the No. 4 overall pick he was in 2017; he just needs to stay healthy, stay in shape and run hard. The big plays should follow like they did in his rookie season, and his underrated pass-catching skills should make the offense more versatile. If the Fournette of 2018 (3.3 yards per carry and 624 yards from scrimmage in eight games) shows up again, though, this offense has no chance.