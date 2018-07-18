Jets WR Robby Anderson has 'grown a lot' since arrests

Two arrests in less than a year prompted New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson to reflect on his lifestyle and priorities.

During a Tuesday appearance on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Anderson said he has become more cognizant of surroundings while on social media, even relying on others as a sounding board before posting, and going out on the town.

"I'm real cautious with things now," Anderson said. "When I went through those situations, like you said, people like to glorify your downs and they like to overlook the good, so I cleaned up my image. I just wised up a lot, like when I post things, I ask people's opinions. I'm just trying to be more strategic, like when I go out places, I think things through before I go places."

Florida prosecutors declined to pursue felony charges against Anderson following his arrest on Jan. 19 after he allegedly failed to yield during a traffic stop. The felony charge for reckless driving was eventually downgraded to a misdemeanor, which he pleaded no contest on June 21.

The off-field experiences with the legal system provided a potential life-altering educational process for Anderson, who turned 25 in May.

"I learned a lot," Anderson said. "It was a valuable lesson, but I really don't want people to look at me and focus on that situation alone because mistakes do happen.

"It's not acceptable, but I definitely want everybody to understand that I've grown a lot from that and I learned a lot from that. I felt bad to represent the Jets in that way, my family, the people that support me -- my fans -- but I want them to know I have grown past that and that's behind me, and I'm focused on the future and improving."

Entering his third season, a refocused Anderson should help the Jets rebound from a 5-11 campaign.

Anderson flashed potential on the field in 2017, totaling 63 catches for 941 yards, averaging 14.9 yards per reception, and seven touchdowns. He also had eight games with at least one play of 25 yards.

Still, whether the Jets will have Anderson to start the regular season remains unclear.

While he publicly addressed his offseason arrest and took responsibility for his actions, Anderson hasn't heard from the league.

Anderson remains subject to potential NFL discipline under the league's personal-conduct policy, and an NFL spokesman told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo in June that the review remains ongoing.