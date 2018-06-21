Robby Anderson pleads no contest to driving charges

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving on Wednesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, according to Anderson's attorney.

Anderson gets six months of non-reporting probation, per Garafolo.

Felony charges from Anderson's January arrest had previously been dropped. Anderson was arrested on Jan. 19 on suspicion of multiple charges after he allegedly failed to yield during a traffic stop. The felony charge for reckless driving was downgraded to a misdemeanor.

It marked Anderson's second arrest in less than a year. Last May, he was arrested for allegedly pushing a police officer at an event in Miami.

Charges from the 24-year-old's two arrests have now been addressed.

The Jets receiver is still subject to potential NFL discipline under the league's personal-conduct policy. An NFL spokesman told Garafolo the league's review remains ongoing.