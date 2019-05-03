Jon Gruden: Trent Brown will play RT; Kolton Miller LT

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden put an end to any lingering speculation surrounding his offensive tackles.

Gruden announced Friday that second-year pro Kolton Miller would remain on the left side to start off the season, while Trent Brown will man the right side. Brandon Parker carries the responsibility of swing tackle.

"We like that as a launching pad for us," Gruden told reporters. "Trent played very well at right tackle for San Francisco, he played left tackle very well for New England. That gives us some versatility. That's how we're going to start the show."

With Brown, the Raiders have a player who is flexible enough to play both tackle positions and the team can continue to develop Miller, whom Oakland selected as a first-round pick (15th overall) in 2018.

Still, Brown's position could turn some heads when considering he signed a four-year contract worth $66 million with $37.5 million fully guaranteed during free agency.

But after looking beyond the money, the position makes perfect sense given Oakland's division.

The AFC West is home to some of the NFL's elite pass rushers, a group that includes the Denver Broncos' Von Miller and Bradley Chubb, and the Los Angeles Chargers' Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa. Additionally, the Kansas City Chiefs recently traded for defensive end Frank Clark.

Of those pass rushers, Brown projects to square off two times during the regular season against Miller and Ingram, who combined for 21.5 sacks from the left side of the defensive line in 2018.

Gruden also announced that Gabe Jackson would stay at right guard, and the Raiders will have open competition at left guard.