Emmanuel Sanders tears Achilles in Broncos practice

The Denver Broncos' second-half push for the postseason suffered a devastating blow.

Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders suffered a torn Achilles tendon during Wednesday's practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. ESPN first reported the development.

Sanders led the team with 71 catches for 868 yards and four touchdowns on 98 targets, and was well on his way to produce a fourth career 1,000-yard receiving season.

The Broncos are riding a three-game winning streak, and Sanders totaled 15 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown over the span to put Denver in position for a run at the playoffs.

Denver's remaining matchups are against the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders, three teams with a combined 8-27-1 record, before the season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Broncos will now need to make adjustments in the passing game, and the options include rookie wide receivers Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamiton taking on bigger roles. The Broncos also have wide receivers Tim Patrick and River Cracraft on the active 53-player roster, and Chad Hansen on the practice squad.

Sanders isn't the only high-profile injury the Broncos are dealing with. Cornerback Chris Harris suffered a fractured fibula in Week 13, but he hopes to return in time for the playoffs should the Broncos advance.