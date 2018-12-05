Chris Harris: Denver secondary will hold up without me

Chris Harris is putting his own timetable on a recovery from a broken leg.

Most estimates have the Denver Broncos cornerback possibly being available for a potential playoff run after fracturing his fibula in Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Harris, however, is aiming for Week 17.

"(The medical staff) said four weeks, but my goal is three weeks and play against (the Chargers on Dec. 30)," Harris said earlier this week, via the Denver Post.

In the meantime, the Broncos are adding corner Jamar Taylor to help make up for Harris' absence, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Harris was enjoying another Pro Bowl season before suffering the injury. His ability to wipe out dangerous slot receivers places him among the best cover men in the game.

Harris' absence cannot be understated for a Broncos secondary that solidified in recent weeks after some early-season struggles. Harris, however, believes Denver will be fine until he's back.

"The Bengals weren't very good, I'm just keeping it 100," Harris said. "But we have a tough schedule for the last four games and we need (the defensive backs) to play at a high level. I think I've already went through the gauntlet of facing the best receivers so I think they'll be able to hold up."

The Broncos face the 49ers, Browns, and Raiders the next three weeks before the season finale versus the Chargers.

"Everybody has to do more," Harris said. "It's not just one person stepping up. Guys have to do more, learn more and pay attention to detail. I'll be in the meeting room like an extra coach and make sure they're ready to go."