Chris Harris (leg) doesn't think he'll need surgery

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris suffered a fractured fibula during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but he doesn't believe he'll need to undergo surgery.

Harris suffered the injury during the first quarter and was carted off the field.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph told reporters after the game that Harris will undergo further evaluation when the team returns to Denver.

Harris, however, does not expect to need surgery to repair the fracture and believes he'll only miss four weeks, which means he could return if the 6-6 Broncos make the playoffs.

Losing Harris for an extended time, though, is be a huge blow for the Broncos heading into an important stretch of a games for a Denver team looking to make the postseason. The Broncos entered the game ranked 25th in total defense and 24th against the pass.

"We can still win out," Harris said, per The Athletic. "I still have faith in all my guys to finish the season strong. I need them boys to win so I can get back on the field."

Harris, a First Team All-Pro in 2016 and a three-time Pro Bowler, has three interceptions, 48 tackles and a sack on the season.

In addition to Harris, Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe exited the game in the first half after suffering a rib injury. He didn't return to the game.