Predicting each AFC team's MVP in 2020: Baker Mayfield's revival?

The Browns are shaping up as a nice little post-hype sleeper in the AFC, and Mayfield is the single biggest reason why. This is the same Mayfield who set the NFL rookie record for touchdown passes in 2018, the same guy who made Browns football watchable for the first time in years. It all went to hell last season, of course, as a summer of breathless fawning from the football cognoscenti led to an ugly 6-10 flop. Mayfield took a step back, as well, and he said last month that he planned to be a better and more focused player going forward. The Browns reaffirmed their faith in Mayfield by addressing the team's two biggest areas of weakness: the coaching staff and the offensive line. Now it's on the third-year passer to reward that faith with a big season that buries any doubts that grew out of a lost 2019. I think he has it in him.