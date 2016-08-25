Players to avoid in 2016 fantasy football drafts

Heading into 2016, there are more than a few reasons to avoid him at his current cost. The guy has now undergone two foot surgeries to repair an injury that nagged him last year. Tom Brady is suspended for four games and Edelman has had no preseason reps with Jimmy Garapolo under center. Plus, when you're drafting a wideout in the fifth round, you want a consistent producer. Edelman has had a couple of nice seasons but has not been what I would consider consistent. His injury history is mounting, Edelman is aging and there are other threats in the New England passing attack to soak up targets: Martellus Bennett, Malcolm Mitchell, Danny Amendola, Chris Hogan and James White all project to have roles as pass-catchers not to mention Dion Lewis when he gets back healthy. Edelman's price is simply too high for a guy who cannot be utilized as a WR2.