Player Rater: Top 50 college football players, Nos. 31-40

Published: Aug 08, 2013 at 12:10 PM

Charlie Yook is the coordinating producer who oversees NFL Network's college football and draft coverage. We asked our resident college football "expert" to give us this season's top 50 college players, a list not based on film breakdown or pro potential, but one based on production and performance in college. Each week throughout the season, he will adjust his list and move players up and down and in and out based on their weekly performances. This week he presents Nos. 31-40:**

* *

40. Aaron Lynch, DE, South Florida (sophomore)

We haven't seen Lynch play since 2011 (when he was a freshman All-American at Notre Dame), but it won't take long for the transfer to make an immediate impact with the Bulls. He is a pass rusher who uses his quickness, long arms and hands very well.

* *

39. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, TE, Washington (junior)

It's not the physical tools that we question about Seferian-Jenkins, a red-zone matchup nightmare at 6-foot-6, 260 pounds. It's the off-the-field issues, stemming from his DUI arrest back in March of 2013.
» Watch: Seferian-Jenkins highlights

* *

38. Jordan Lynch, QB, Northern Illinois (senior)

3,138 passing yards. 1,815 rushing yards. 44 total touchdowns. That was last year. 'Nuff said.

* *

37. James Hurst, OT, North Carolina (senior)

Everywhere you look, Hurst is mentioned as a preseason All-America pick. One word to describe him: Consistent.

* *

36. Lache Seastrunk, RB, Baylor (junior)

Averaged more than seven yards per carry in 2012. He is a big-play waiting to happen, a la Oregon RB De'Anthony Thomas. If you're looking for a Heisman Trophy darkhorse, this is it.
» Watch: Seastrunk highlights

35. Timmy Jernigan, DT, Florida State (junior)

It's like he was sent to the 'Noles right out of central casting. Jernigan LOOKS the part of a defensive tackle and PLAYS the part, too. He is big, quick, explosive.

* *

34. Aaron Murray, QB, Georgia (senior)

This is a big year for Murray, and it's weird to say that about someone who has thrown for more than 10,000 yards in his career. It's a measuring stick season against the likes of Johnny Manziel, Teddy Bridgewater, Tajh Boyd, etc.

* *

33. Xavier Su'a-Filo, OG, UCLA (junior)

Don't look now, but head coach Jim Mora is building a powerful program in Westwood, and it's because of players like Su'a-Filo. The talent at this position is loaded, and he is one of the very best.
» Watch: Su'a-Filo highlights

* *

32. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, FS, Alabama (junior)

Clinton-Dix is another dandy in a long line of great Alabama defensive backs. He led the team in interceptions last year and always looks like he takes the right angle. This is a fundamentally sound player.
» Watch: Clinton-Dix highlights

* *

31. Anthony Johnson, DT, LSU (junior)

The 6-foot-3, nearly 300-pound Johnson is a physical freak. He has reportedly been timed in the 4.7 range in the 40-yard dash. Will he be the best LSU defensive tackle of all time, passing the likes of Glenn Dorsey, Michael Brockers, et al?
» Watch: Johnson highlights

Charlie Yook is NFL Network's coordinating producer for "NFL GameDay Morning" and the NFL draft. Throughout the 2013 college football season, he will be providing regular commentary and insight on the college game and its players for NFL Draft 365. Follow him on Twitter @yookc.

