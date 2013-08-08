Player Rater: Top 50 college football players, Nos. 31-40

Charlie Yook is the coordinating producer who oversees NFL Network's college football and draft coverage. We asked our resident college football "expert" to give us this season's top 50 college players, a list not based on film breakdown or pro potential, but one based on production and performance in college. Each week throughout the season, he will adjust his list and move players up and down and in and out based on their weekly performances. This week he presents Nos. 31-40:**