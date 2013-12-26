Pitt's Aaron Donald, NIU's Jordan Lynch get last chance to shine

Ward is a three-year starter for the Huskies, who have 46 wins over the past four seasons. He has 89 tackles, six interceptions and eight pass breakups this season, and has 314 tackles and 10 interceptions in his career. Ward is a physical player with above-average coverage ability for a strong safety; NIU coaches frequently make sure he has coverage responsibilities that include the opponent's best receiver. He runs relatively well -- he should be able to clock in the mid-4.5s in the 40 -- and is a sure tackler.