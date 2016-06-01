Peyton Manning, Marshall Faulk headline '17 CFB HOF ballot

Tony Gonzalez (California), Troy Polamalu (USC) and Troy Vincent (Wisconsin) also will make their debut on the ballot this year. Gonzalez played basketball and football at Cal. He was a consensus All-American in 1996 and retired from the NFL after the 2013 season with the records for receiving yards (15,217) receptions (1,325) and touchdown receptions (111) by a tight end. Polamalu, a two-time first-team All-American for the Trojans, won two Super Bowls and was named to eight Pro Bowls as a member of the Steelers before retiring after the 2014 season.