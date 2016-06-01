Peyton Manning, Marshall Faulk headline '17 CFB HOF ballot

Published: Jun 01, 2016 at 04:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Dan-Parr_2020
Dan Parr

Original Content Editor, Draft Strategy

Peyton Manning and Marshall Faulk headline the list of newcomers to the College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

The National Football Foundation and CFB HOF announced the former players and coaches that will be considered for 2017 induction on Wednesday. The ballot includes 75 players and six coaches from the FBS level, and 95 players and 29 coaches from the divisional ranks.

Manning retired from the NFL earlier this year -- active players are not eligible for the CFB HOF. He was a consensus first-team All-American and Heisman runner-up in 1997, his final season at Tennessee.

Manning's father, Archie, is the chairman of the NFF and was inducted into the CFB HOF in 1989 for his career at Ole Miss.

Faulk, an NFL Network analyst, starred at San Diego State, where he was a three-time first-team All-American and Heisman finalist before going on to a Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the Colts and Rams.

Tony Gonzalez (California), Troy Polamalu (USC) and Troy Vincent (Wisconsin) also will make their debut on the ballot this year. Gonzalez played basketball and football at Cal. He was a consensus All-American in 1996 and retired from the NFL after the 2013 season with the records for receiving yards (15,217) receptions (1,325) and touchdown receptions (111) by a tight end. Polamalu, a two-time first-team All-American for the Trojans, won two Super Bowls and was named to eight Pro Bowls as a member of the Steelers before retiring after the 2014 season.

Vincent is the NFL's executive vice president of football operations. Before he became a five-time Pro Bowler during his 15-year NFL career, Vincent was a first-team All-American (1991) as a star defensive back for the Badgers.

Among coaches on the ballot, Steve Spurrier is making his debut. Spurrier, the winningest head coach in Florida and South Carolina history, resigned from his post with the Gamecocks last season after a 26-year career.

See the entire list of names on the ballot here.

The 2017 CFB HOF class will be announced on Jan. 6, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.
news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.