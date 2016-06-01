Peyton Manning, Marshall Faulk headline '17 CFB HOF ballot

Peyton Manning and Marshall Faulk headline the list of newcomers to the College Football Hall of Fame ballot.
The National Football Foundation and CFB HOF announced the former players and coaches that will be considered for 2017 induction on Wednesday. The ballot includes 75 players and six coaches from the FBS level, and 95 players and 29 coaches from the divisional ranks.
Manning retired from the NFL earlier this year -- active players are not eligible for the CFB HOF. He was a consensus first-team All-American and Heisman runner-up in 1997, his final season at Tennessee.
Manning's father, Archie, is the chairman of the NFF and was inducted into the CFB HOF in 1989 for his career at Ole Miss.
Faulk, an NFL Network analyst, starred at San Diego State, where he was a three-time first-team All-American and Heisman finalist before going on to a Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the Colts and Rams.
Tony Gonzalez (California), Troy Polamalu (USC) and Troy Vincent (Wisconsin) also will make their debut on the ballot this year. Gonzalez played basketball and football at Cal. He was a consensus All-American in 1996 and retired from the NFL after the 2013 season with the records for receiving yards (15,217) receptions (1,325) and touchdown receptions (111) by a tight end. Polamalu, a two-time first-team All-American for the Trojans, won two Super Bowls and was named to eight Pro Bowls as a member of the Steelers before retiring after the 2014 season.
Vincent is the NFL's executive vice president of football operations. Before he became a five-time Pro Bowler during his 15-year NFL career, Vincent was a first-team All-American (1991) as a star defensive back for the Badgers.
Among coaches on the ballot, Steve Spurrier is making his debut. Spurrier, the winningest head coach in Florida and South Carolina history, resigned from his post with the Gamecocks last season after a 26-year career.
The 2017 CFB HOF class will be announced on Jan. 6, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.