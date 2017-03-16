Perfect Pairs: Ideal top two draft picks for Pittsburgh Steelers

The Move The Sticks podcast is identifying "Perfect Pairs" -- the ideal top two picks -- for each NFL team leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft, which will be held April 27-29. NFL.com analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks will unveil a new set of picks for each division over the next six weeks, beginning with the AFC North. The analysts will reveal their picks for AFC East teams next week.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Perfect draft pair: Temple LB Haason Reddick (Round 1, pick 30); Ashland TE Adam Shaheen (Round 2, pick 62)
Jeremiah on Reddick: Reddick is a classic Pittsburgh Steeler. He's instinctive, tough and physical. He's versatile, too. He can play with his hand down or stand up and play outside linebacker. I think his home, especially in the Steelers' scheme, is at inside linebacker. He was outstanding at the Senior Bowl. He's a plug-and-play guy.
Brooks on Shaheen: The Steelers need someone big on the inside who can affect the passing game. Shaheen can run like the wind. He's a physical blocker. He's a Steeler-type of player. Shaheen is physical, aggressive and has nice hands.
