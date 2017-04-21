Perfect Pairs: Ideal top two 2017 NFL Draft picks for every team

The Move The Sticks podcast is identifying "Perfect Pairs" -- the ideal top two picks -- for each NFL team leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft, which will be held April 27-29 in Philadelphia. Have a look at the selections of NFL.com analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks below.

AFC East

New York Jets: Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore (Round 1, pick 6); Eastern Washington WR Cooper Kupp (Round 2, pick 39)

Analysis: Lattimore has elite speed and outstanding ball skills. He's very smooth and athletic. ... Kupp could be the heir apparent to Eric Decker in the Jets' offense.

Buffalo Bills: Clemson WR Mike Williams (Round 1, pick 10); Florida CB Quincy Wilson (Round 2, pick 44)

Analysis: Williams can complement Sammy Watkins on the outside in the Bills' offense. ... Wilson is a big, powerful corner.

Miami Dolphins: Florida LB Jarrad Davis (Round 1, pick 22); Utah S Marcus Williams (Round 2, pick 54)

Analysis: You hear great things about Davis' leadership off the field, which is important for that inside linebacker spot. ... Williams is smart, tough and instinctive. He's very competitive.

New England Patriots: Tennessee CB Cam Sutton (Round 3, pick 72); Villanova DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (Round 3, pick 96)

Analysis: Bill Belichick asks his players to play a lot of different roles, and their roles might change on a weekly basis. Sutton has the ability to fulfill those duties. ... Kpassagnon is a physical specimen. He's a tall, muscled-up athlete.

AFC North

Cleveland Browns: Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett (Round 1, pick 1); Alabama TE O.J. Howard (Round 1, pick 12)

Analysis: When you're picking No. 1, you want to make sure you get a stud. Myles Garret is that guy. ... Howard is one of those rare guys who has a high ceiling and a high floor. There's very little bust factor with him.

Cincinnati Bengals: Clemson WR Mike Williams (Round 1, pick 9); Tennessee RB Alvin Kamara (Round 2, pick 41)

Analysis: Williams is a big, physical receiver who's going to face man coverage because A.J. Green will be on the other side of the field. He will make you pay. ... Kamara is a triple-threat player -- he can make plays as a runner, receiver and a returner. He's explosive with the ball in his hands.

Baltimore Ravens: Western Michigan WR Corey Davis (Round 1, pick 16); UCLA CB Fabian Moreau (Round 2, pick 48)

Analysis: Davis has a knack for making acrobatic catches. He's a natural No. 1 receiver ... Moreau is always in the right position. He's tough and physical.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Temple LB Haason Reddick (Round 1, pick 30); Ashland TE Adam Shaheen (Round 2, pick 62)

Analysis: Reddick is a classic Pittsburgh Steeler. He's instinctive, tough and physical. He's versatile, too. ... The Steelers need someone big on the inside who can affect the passing game. Shaheen can run like the wind. He's a physical blocker.

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars: LSU RB Leonard Fournette (Round 1, pick 4); Colorado CB Chidobe Awuzie (Round 2, pick 35)

Analysis: The Jaguars want to alleviate some of the pressure on QB Blake Bortles -- the best way to do that is to get him a workhorse like Fournette. ... Awuzie can play the nickel spot or safety. He's a very valuable commodity in this draft.

Tennessee Titans: Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore (Round 1, pick 5); Temple LB Haason Reddick (Round 1, pick 18)

Analysis: Lattimore is a polished cover corner who can upgrade the Titans' secondary. ... Reddick is a special talent. He's versatile -- you can have him rush off the edge or stack him inside at linebacker.

Indianapolis Colts: Tennessee DE Derek Barnett (Round 1, pick 15); Tennessee RB Alvin Kamara (Round 2, pick 46)

Analysis: Barnett is one of the more natural pass rushers we have in this draft class. ... Kamara can be an electric playmaker out of the backfield for Andrew Luck.

Houston Texans: Alabama OT Cam Robinson (Round 1, pick 25); Florida S Marcus Maye (Round 2, pick 57)

Analysis: Offensive line seems to be the way the Texans need to go in Round 1. I think Robinson finds his home at right tackle. ... Maye is one of the few players who has the ability to play the pass but is also active at the line of scrimmage against the run. This would be a terrific find for Houston.

AFC West

Los Angeles Chargers: Ohio State S Malik Hooker (Round 1, pick 7); Cal QB Davis Webb (Round 2, pick 38)

Analysis: Hooker might be the most instinctive player I've seen at the safety position since Ed Reed. ... Webb could be the heir apparent to Philip Rivers. He's a big pocket passer who can deliver the ball down the field.

Denver Broncos: Utah OT Garett Bolles (Round 1, pick 20); Youngstown State DE Derek Rivers (Round 2, pick 51)

Analysis: Denver has to continue to address its need on the offensive line. Bolles is athletic and has a nasty, physical demeanor. ... The Broncos are looking to replace DeMarcus Ware, and Rivers can help in that effort.

Oakland Raiders: Washington CB Kevin King (Round 1, pick 24); Texas RB D'Onta Foreman (Round 2, pick 56)

Analysis: King does all the right things. He works hard and understands the game. ... Foreman is a bigger, younger version of Marshawn Lynch who can run between the tackles.

Kansas City Chiefs: Clemson QB Deshaun Watson (Round 1, pick 27); Auburn DT Montravius Adams (Round 2, pick 59)

Analysis: Watson's game is similar to the Chiefs' Alex Smith. This would be a perfect fit for the Clemson QB. ... Adams is a potential replacement for Dontari Poe. Kansas City needs a big guy who can be a power player up front.

NFC East

New York Giants: Miami TE David Njoku (Round 1, pick 23); Troy OT Antonio Garcia (Round 2, pick 55)

Analysis: Njoku would give the Giants something they haven't had since Jeremy Shockey -- a big-play tight end in the middle of the field. He has Pro Bowl potential. ... Garcia plays with a little nastiness, a little edge, he finishes plays.

Philadelphia Eagles: Clemson WR Mike Williams (Round 1, pick 14); Florida CB Quincy Wilson (Round 2, pick 43)

Analysis: Williams is a perfect pick for the Eagles as they build this offense around Carson Wentz. You want to make sure Wentz has playmakers and weapons on the outside. ... Wilson ran mid-to-low 4.5s (in the 40-yard dash), so he's not a burner, but he's a big, physical cornerback.

Washington Redskins: Temple LB Haason Reddick (Round 1, pick 17); Alabama DT Dalvin Tomlinson (Round 2, pick 49)

Analysis: Reddick can play off the ball on run downs, run sideline to sideline with all kinds of range and athleticism, and in passing situations, if you want to let him put his hand on the ground and go hunt quarterbacks, he can do that. ... The Redskins have to get better at stopping the run. Tomlinson has been underrated throughout this process and is a rock-solid run defender.

Dallas Cowboys: Missouri DE Charles Harris (Round 1, pick 28); West Virginia DB Rasul Douglas (Round 2, pick 60)

Analysis: Harris makes a lot of sense for this football team. He can be a double-digit sack guy in Year 1. ... Douglas is a rangy ballhawk. He's a nice fit in this system.

NFC North

Chicago Bears: LSU S Jamal Adams (Round 1, pick 3); Colorado CB Chidobe Awuzie (Round 2, pick 36)

Analysis: Adams is everything that Chicago needs. He's a leader and is physical, instinctive and aggressive. ... Awuzie would provide some versatility, and if you team him up with Adams, that would be a heck of an upgrade in the secondary for the Bears.

Detroit Lions: Florida LB Jarrad Davis (Round 1, pick 21); Michigan TE Jake Butt (Round 2, pick 53)

Analysis: With DeAndre Levy recovering after knee surgery, the Lions need someone who can occupy his role. Davis is physical, tough and instinctive. ... Butt could be a tremendous value pick. He's ahead of schedule in his rehab from the knee injury he suffered in the Orange Bowl.

Green Bay Packers: Washington CB Kevin King (Round 1, pick 29); Texas RB D'Onta Foreman (Round 2, pick 61)

Analysis: King is a big, physical corner. He's helped himself throughout the draft process. ... The Packers need a big back to replace Eddie Lacy. Foreman's running style is very similar Lacy's.

Minnesota Vikings: Florida S Marcus Maye (Round 2, pick 48); Pittsburgh G Dorian Johnson (Round 3, pick 79)

Analysis: Maye is a physical tone-setter in the secondary. I love the energy he brings to the field. ... The Vikings still need a guard to shore up their offensive line. Johnson is a mauler who does a great job of moving people off the ball.

NFC South

Carolina Panthers: LSU RB Leonard Fournette (Round 1, pick 8); East Carolina WR Zay Jones (Round 2, pick 40)

Analysis: Fournette will help the Panthers get back their identity as a tough, physical, blue-collar football team. ... Jones makes a lot of sense for this team -- he gives them another weapon in the passing game.

New Orleans Saints: UCLA DE Takkarist McKinley (Round 1, pick 11); USC CB Adoree' Jackson (Round 1, pick 32)

Analysis: McKinley is in the mix right around the top 10 because he's so explosive off the edge. The effort just blows you away with how hard he plays. ... Jackson isn't quite polished at corner, but he could be a Pro Bowl punt returner from Day 1.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: FSU RB Dalvin Cook (Round 1, pick 19); Florida CB Teez Tabor (Round 2, pick 50)

Analysis: Cook was a terrific playmaker at Florida State, and he's explosive running between the tackles. ... You can team Tabor up with last year's first-round pick, Vernon Hargreaves -- they were teammates in college.

Atlanta Falcons: Wisconsin LB T.J. Watt (Round 1, pick 31); Western Michigan OT Taylor Moton (Round 2, pick 63)

Analysis: Atlanta could use an edge rusher like Watt, somebody who can complement who they already have there to close out games, which is something they couldn't do in the Super Bowl. ... Moton is a physical player. He controls it at the point of attack.

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers: Stanford DE Solomon Thomas (Round 1, pick 2); Washington S Budda Baker (Round 2, pick 34)

Analysis: Thomas is perfect for them at No. 2. He has a non-stop motor and explosive first-step quickness. ... Baker can be an impact nickel corner right away. He has great instincts.

Arizona Cardinals: Clemson WR Mike Williams (Round 1, pick 13); LSU LB Duke Riley (Round 2, pick 45)

Analysis: With Larry Fitzgerald nearing the end of his career, Williams has a game that's very similar. He's physical and has great hands. ... Riley is one of the most athletic linebackers in this draft. He has great range, and was a stud on special teams at LSU before he became a starter.

Seattle Seahawks: UConn CB Obi Melifonwu (Round 1, pick 26); Temple OT Dion Dawkins (Round 2, pick 58)

Analysis: Melifonwu is a safety, but he can hold up at corner in Seattle's scheme. He fits the mold the team looks for in big corners. ... Dawkins is ideally suited to play guard. His rugged nature should give the Seahawks a chance to be successful running between the tackles.

Los Angeles Rams: East Carolina WR Zay Jones (Round 2, pick 37); UCF CB Shaquill Griffin (Round 3, pick 69)

Analysis: Jones can run and make plays down the field. He's competitive after the catch, too. ... Griffin is an oustanding athlete. He impressed at the combine. He fits the Rams' scheme well.

On the Move the Sticks podcast, former NFL scouts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks break down the latest news and action around the league from a scout's perspective, alongside NFL player personnel executives.