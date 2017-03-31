Perfect Pairs: Ideal top two draft picks for Oakland Raiders

The Move The Sticks podcast is identifying "Perfect Pairs" -- the ideal top two picks -- for each NFL team leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft, which will be held April 27-29. NFL.com analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks will unveil a new set of picks for each division over the next several weeks, continuing with the AFC West.
Oakland Raiders
Perfect draft pair: Washington CB Kevin King (Round 1, pick 24); Texas RB D'Onta Foreman (Round 2, pick 56)
Brooks on King: King is a long, rangy playmaker on the outside. He lived in the shadow of the more acclaimed Sidney Jones at UW, but King does all the right things. He works hard and understands the game. He has tremendous intincts, awareness and anticipation.
Brooks on Foreman: The Raiders are said to be interested in possibly signing Marshawn Lynch. Well, Foreman is a bigger, younger version of Lynch who can run between the tackles. With the 4.4 speed he showed at his pro day, he can take it the distance as well.
