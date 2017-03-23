Perfect Pairs: Ideal top two draft picks for New York Jets

The Move The Sticks podcast is identifying "Perfect Pairs" -- the ideal top two picks -- for each NFL team leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft, which will be held April 27-29. NFL.com analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks will unveil a new set of picks for each division over the next several weeks, continuing with the AFC East. The analysts will reveal their picks for AFC South and West teams next week.
New York Jets
Perfect draft pair: Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore (Round 1, pick 6); Eastern Washington WR Cooper Kupp (Round 2, pick 39)
Jeremiah on Lattimore: I think Lattimore is the most talented cornerback in this draft. He has elite speed and outstanding ball skills. He's very smooth and athletic. He'd be a great fit for the Jets.
Brooks on Kupp: I believe Kupp could be the heir apparent to Eric Decker in the Jets' offense. He's an oustanding route runner and does a great job of making plays over the middle of the field. He takes his game up a notch when he plays against tough competition.
