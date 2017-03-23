Perfect Pairs: Ideal top two draft picks for New England Patriots

The Move The Sticks podcast is identifying "Perfect Pairs" -- the ideal top two picks -- for each NFL team leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft, which will be held April 27-29. NFL.com analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks will unveil a new set of picks for each division over the next several weeks, continuing with the AFC East. The analysts will reveal their picks for AFC South and West teams next week.
New England Patriots
Perfect draft pair: Tennessee CB Cam Sutton (Round 3, pick 72); Villanova DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (Round 3, pick 96)
Brooks on Sutton: I love Sutton's versatility. We saw him play corner, nickel and safety at the Senior Bowl. Bill Belichick asks his players to play a lot of different roles, and their roles might change on a weekly basis. Sutton has the ability to fulfill those duties.
Jeremiah on Kpassagnon: Kpassagnon is a physical specimen. He's a tall, muscled-up athlete. He's raw, but once he figures things out, he could be a dominant defensive lineman.
