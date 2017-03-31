Perfect Pairs: Ideal top two draft picks for Los Angeles Chargers

The Move The Sticks podcast is identifying "Perfect Pairs" -- the ideal top two picks -- for each NFL team leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft, which will be held April 27-29. NFL.com analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks will unveil a new set of picks for each division over the next several weeks, continuing with the AFC West.
Los Angeles Chargers
Perfect draft pair: Ohio State S Malik Hooker (Round 1, pick 7); Cal QB Davis Webb (Round 2, pick 38)
Brooks on Hooker: Hooker might be the most instinctive player I've seen at the safety position since Ed Reed. He has outstanding awareness. More importantly, he catches the ball when it's thrown in his area. He had 7 picks last season. He's a game changer.
Jeremiah on Webb: Webb could be the heir apparent to Philip Rivers. He's a big pocket passer who can deliver the ball down the field. I think Rivers is still playing at a high level, but you have to eventually find a replacement. The second round is a good place to do it.
