Perfect Pairs: Ideal top two draft picks for Kansas City Chiefs

The Move The Sticks podcast is identifying "Perfect Pairs" -- the ideal top two picks -- for each NFL team leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft, which will be held April 27-29. NFL.com analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks will unveil a new set of picks for each division over the next several weeks, continuing with the AFC West.
NOTE: Click through the tabs above to see the Perfect Pairs for each AFC West team.
Kansas City Chiefs
Perfect draft pair: Clemson QB Deshaun Watson (Round 1, pick 27); Auburn DT Montravius Adams (Round 2, pick 59)
Brooks on Watson: Andy Reid's track record shows he's had tremendous success with athletic quarterbacks. I think Watson's game is similar to the Chiefs' Alex Smith. This would be a perfect fit for the Clemson QB. He could sit for a while and watch Smith, a guy who's a winner.
Brooks on Adams: Adams is a potential replacement for Dontari Poe. Kansas City needs a big guy who can be a power player up front. Adams could be that guy. He has cat-like quickness, which is surprising for a man of his size. I think he can make a tremendous impact right away.
