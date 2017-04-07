Perfect Pairs: Ideal top two draft picks for Green Bay Packers

The Move The Sticks podcast is identifying "Perfect Pairs" -- the ideal top two picks -- for each NFL team leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft, which will be held April 27-29 in Philadelphia. NFL.com analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks will unveil a new set of picks for each division over the next several weeks, continuing with the NFC North.
Green Bay Packers
Perfect draft pair: Washington CB Kevin King (Round 1, pick 29); Texas RB D'Onta Foreman (Round 2, pick 61)
Jeremiah on King: King is a big, physical corner. He's helped himself throughout the draft process. He answered questions about his speed at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he had a phenomenal field workout. I think he rose from mid-second round to the middle portion of the first round.
Brooks on Foreman: The Packers need a big back to replace Eddie Lacy. Foreman's running style is very similar Lacy's. He's a big, physical, rugged player. Foreman can be the power back with Ty Montgomery serving as his complement.
