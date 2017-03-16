Perfect Pairs: Ideal top two draft picks for Cincinnati Bengals

The Move The Sticks podcast is identifying "Perfect Pairs" -- the ideal top two picks -- for each NFL team leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft, which will be held April 27-29. NFL.com analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks will unveil a new set of picks for each division over the next six weeks, beginning with the AFC North. The analysts will reveal their picks for AFC East teams next week.
Cincinnati Bengals
Perfect draft pair: Clemson WR Mike Williams (Round 1, pick 9); Tennessee RB Alvin Kamara (Round 2, pick 41)
Jeremiah on Williams: I think Williams would fit in perfectly with the Bengals. They had a tough time replacing Marvin Jones and Mohamed Sanu. Williams can help fill the void. He's a big, physical receiver who's going to face man coverage because A.J. Green will be on the other side of the field. He will make you pay.
Brooks on Kamara: Kamara is a triple-threat player -- he can make plays as a runner, receiver and a returner. He's explosive with the ball in his hands. In the passing game, he's one of those matchup options who can really exploit the coverage of the defense. He's good for 20 touches a game, and he'll make explosive plays.
