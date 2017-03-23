Perfect Pairs: Ideal top two draft picks for Buffalo Bills

The Move The Sticks podcast is identifying "Perfect Pairs" -- the ideal top two picks -- for each NFL team leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft, which will be held April 27-29. NFL.com analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks will unveil a new set of picks for each division over the next several weeks, continuing with the AFC East. The analysts will reveal their picks for AFC South and West teams next week.
NOTE: Click through the tabs above to see the Perfect Pairs for each AFC East team.
Buffalo Bills
Perfect draft pair: Clemson WR Mike Williams (Round 1, pick 10); Florida CB Quincy Wilson (Round 2, pick 44)
Brooks on Williams: Williams can complement Sammy Watkins on the outside in the Bills' offense. Watkins is the vertical threat -- he's the guy who can make plays on posts, go routes and double moves. Buffalo could use someone who can do the dirty work underneath. Williams is that guy. He's big, physical and bullies guys on the perimeter.
Jeremiah on Wilson: Wilson is a big, powerful corner. He can match up with physical receivers at the line of scrimmage and can turn, locate and make plays on the ball down the field. He didn't run as fast as we all hoped at the NFL Scouting Combine, but I didn't see play speed as a big issue for him on tape.
On the Move the Sticks podcast, former NFL scouts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks break down the latest news and action around the league from a scout's perspective, alongside NFL player personnel executives.