Perfect Pairs: Ideal top two draft picks for Baltimore Ravens

The Move The Sticks podcast is identifying "Perfect Pairs" -- the ideal top two picks -- for each NFL team leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft, which will be held April 27-29. NFL.com analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks will unveil a new set of picks for each division over the next six weeks, beginning with the AFC North. The analysts will reveal their picks for AFC East teams next week.
Baltimore Ravens
Perfect draft pair: Western Michigan WR Corey Davis (Round 1, pick 16); UCLA CB Fabian Moreau (Round 2, pick 48)
Brooks on Davis: Davis is one of the more polished route runners in this draft. He comes from a small school, but I like what he brings to the table. He has a knack for making acrobatic catches. He's a natural No. 1 receiver.
Jeremiah on Moreau: Moreau is always in the right position. He's tough and physical. I think he's a first-round pick in any other draft. This year, maybe he slides down to Round 2 because of the depth at the position. At No. 48, he'd be a homerun.
