Perfect Pairs: Ideal draft picks for Cleveland Browns in Round 1

The Move The Sticks podcast is identifying "Perfect Pairs" -- the ideal top two picks -- for each NFL team leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft, which will be held April 27-29. NFL.com analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks will unveil a new set of picks for each division over the next six weeks, beginning with the AFC North. The analysts will reveal their picks for AFC East teams next week.
Cleveland Browns
Perfect draft pair: Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett (Round 1, pick 1); Alabama TE O.J. Howard (Round 1, pick 12)
Brooks on Garrett: When you're picking No. 1, you want to make sure you get a stud. Myles Garret is that guy. He's an explosive pass rusher off the edge with remarkable athletic traits. He reminds me of Julius Peppers.
Jeremiah on Howard: Howard would make a perfect pair with Myles Garrett. Cleveland had a chance to coach him at the Senior Bowl. He's one of those rare guys who has a high ceiling and a high floor. I think there's very little bust factor with him. He's productive as a blocker in the run game and he can run every route you want from the tight end position.
