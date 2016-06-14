Penn State Mount Rushmore: Top all-time NFL players from PSU

CFB 24/7 is unveiling its choices for the Mount Rushmores -- top 4 all-time NFL players -- from 10 top college football programs. The 10 were chosen based on the total number of NFL players produced by the school. The series continues with the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Why those four? The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted nine Pro Football Hall of Famers in a six-year span from 1969-1974, an impressive draft haul that included Ham (Round 2 in 1971 NFL Draft) and Harris (Round 1 in 1972 NFL Draft). Ham was a member of each of the 1970s Steelers' four Super Bowl-winning teams, earned eight Pro Bowl selections, and earned spots on the NFL's 1970s all-decade team and 75th anniversary all-time team. ... Harris made one of the most famous -- and controversial -- plays in NFL history during the 1972 playoffs. He was a workhorse running back for the Steelers in the 1970s when the team won four Super Bowls in a six-year span, posting eight 1,000-yard rushing seasons and retiring as the NFL's No. 2 all-time rusher (behind Jim Brown). Harris is currently ranked No. 13 all-time in rushing yardage. ... Munchak played 12 seasons at offensive guard for the Houston Oilers, and was a Pro Bowl pick in nine of those seasons. ... Moore was the first first-round draft pick to come out of Penn State, going to the Baltimore Colts in the 1956 NFL Draft. Moore was a dynamic offensive threat for quarterback Johnny Unitas, helping the Colts earn back-to-back NFL championships from 1958-59.
Total number of NFL players from school: 361
Total first-round draft picks from school: 36
Total picks from school in 2016 NFL Draft: 5 (Austin Johnson, Round 2; Christian Hackenberg, Round 2; Carl Nassib, Round 3; Anthony Zettel, Round 6; Jordan Lucas, Round 6)