Patriots QB Mac Jones expected to be on short leash Sunday vs. Raiders

Jones has struggled in his last two games and eventually was pulled in the second half of consecutive blowout losses.

Over his last two contests, Jones has completed 55.8% of his passes for 130 passing yards, zero touchdowns and four interceptions. Combined with a passer rating of 35.0, it's the worst two-game span of his career, and New England has seen 13 of its 25 offensive drives end after three or fewer plays during this stretch. Jones also currently ranks 31st in passer rating among the 33 qualified QBs.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has brushed off the decisions to sit him the past two weeks, insinuating that it was because there was no point in having Jones continue to be put at risk given the lopsided score.

This past week, Belichick was asked about a possible change at QB, and he responded, "Yeah, we're not making any changes."

Offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien also was asked if he envisioned Jones being the starter and said, "I do."

Both coaches pointed out that there were issues far beyond the quarterback at play, and that is true. Injuries will make fielding a competent offensive line challenging, and receivers Demario Douglas and JuJu Smith-Schuster have been ruled out for Sunday's game.

But Jones also must play better.