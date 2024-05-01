 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett on Drake Maye: 'Competition brings out best in all of us'

Published: May 01, 2024 at 01:03 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

When the Patriots selected Drake Maye with the No. 3 pick of the 2024 draft, few, if any, were surprised.

New England needed a long-term option under center and was in the rare position to select one. Their choice of Maye followed the chalk, filling out an expected top three of Caleb Williams (Bears), Jayden Daniels (Commanders) and Maye.

Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett understands the business of the NFL and wasn't shocked by the move. He isn't rattled, either.

Related Links

"That's all out of my control, so I don't really worry about that," Brissett told reporters on Wednesday, via ESPN's Mike Reiss. "I'm excited to have him on the team and the other guys as well that we drafted and picked up. I think it's gonna be good. Competition brings out the best in all of us, so I'm excited about that part."

Brissett likely understood his role immediately after he agreed to return to New England, where Brissett once started his career as a backup behind Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. He's seen both sides of the depth chart, serving as a starter in Indianapolis and Cleveland, and filling backup roles in New England, Miami and Washington.

At this point, Brissett is a plus backup who carries plenty of value as a trusted secondary option. And he's also precisely the type of quarterback a team wants to both assist a younger signal-caller and push him in practice.

Just don't expect Brissett to fully take Maye under his wing and serve as his mentor. It's not that simple, according to Brissett.

"Those things just happen because it's not necessarily for just one specific player. It's for the whole team," Brissett said. "I'm seeking mentorship as well. So it's an ongoing process. It's just being a good teammate. I think that's where it starts, and then everything else plays off of that."

Brissett carried into New England a sterling reputation as a well-liked, if not beloved teammate, and there's little reason to expect anything less from him in his second Patriots stint. He also won't change how he goes about his business, though, which could be beneficial for all parties.

A little competition never hurt anybody.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, May 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Raiders' Davante Adams: No regrets about trade from Packers, but Jordan Love is 'balling right now' 

Davante Adams spent two seasons with Jordan Love in Green Bay, watching the quarterback study under Aaron Rodgers. Seeing how much Love has grown since impresses the current Raiders receiver.
news

Bills GM Brandon Beane: Josh Allen 'pretty pumped' we drafted WR Keon Coleman

Bills general manager Brandon Beane expanded on QB Josh Allen's input into the process that led to drafting WR Keon Coleman with the first pick of Round 2.
news

Cardinals OC Drew Petzing: Rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr. will earn his role, 'like everyone else' 

Rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. walks into the wide receiver room as the Cardinals' clear No. 1, but that doesn't mean the brass won't make the rookie earn his stripes in 2024.
news

Falcons assistant GM Kyle Smith on Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr.: We feel good about the QB position for the next five years, 'minimum'

After selecting Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall, Atlanta Falcons assistant general manager Kyle Smith says the team is good at the quarterback position for the next five years.
news

Ezekiel Elliott happy to be back with Cowboys: 'It feels great to be home'

Ezekiel Elliott's return to the Cowboys this week is a welcomed reunion and another chance to show the NFL world he can still run with the best of them.
news

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson says no 'Hollywood' drama in Chicago with Caleb Williams 

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson cleared the air regarding his "Hollywood" comments in March about his new teammate Caleb Williams. 
news

Eagles' A.J. Brown brushes off highest-paid receiver title: 'We don't play on paper'

The Philadelphia Eagles made A.J. Brown the highest-paid receiver in the NFL with a three-year, $96 million extension, but the Pro Bowl wideout dismissed the significance of that standing.
news

Former Broncos CB Chris Harris Jr. retiring after 12 seasons in NFL

Chris Harris Jr. is walking away from football. The former All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl defensive back told The Denver Gazette that he is retiring from the NFL after 12 seasons played for the Broncos, Chargers and Saints.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaguars release WR Zay Jones after two seasons

Wide receiver Zay Jones is the odd man out in Jacksonville. The Jaguars announced Tuesday that they released Jones and kicker Joey Slye.