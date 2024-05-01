Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett on Drake Maye: 'Competition brings out best in all of us'

"That's all out of my control, so I don't really worry about that," Brissett told reporters on Wednesday, via ESPN's Mike Reiss. "I'm excited to have him on the team and the other guys as well that we drafted and picked up. I think it's gonna be good. Competition brings out the best in all of us, so I'm excited about that part."

Brissett likely understood his role immediately after he agreed to return to New England, where Brissett once started his career as a backup behind Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. He's seen both sides of the depth chart, serving as a starter in Indianapolis and Cleveland, and filling backup roles in New England, Miami and Washington.

At this point, Brissett is a plus backup who carries plenty of value as a trusted secondary option. And he's also precisely the type of quarterback a team wants to both assist a younger signal-caller and push him in practice.

Just don't expect Brissett to fully take Maye under his wing and serve as his mentor. It's not that simple, according to Brissett.

"Those things just happen because it's not necessarily for just one specific player. It's for the whole team," Brissett said. "I'm seeking mentorship as well. So it's an ongoing process. It's just being a good teammate. I think that's where it starts, and then everything else plays off of that."

Brissett carried into New England a sterling reputation as a well-liked, if not beloved teammate, and there's little reason to expect anything less from him in his second Patriots stint. He also won't change how he goes about his business, though, which could be beneficial for all parties.