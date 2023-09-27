Patriots' Bill O'Brien downplays interrogating ex-Cowboys Will Grier, Ezekiel Elliott before Dallas game

It's nothing new to milk info from players who've spent time elsewhere to see if they can provide an edge. Rarely does the info raise to headline-making claims, but sometimes -- like Tyler Lockett giving his defense Russell Wilson's hand signals early last season -- intimate details can cause a ruckus for an opponent.

For his part, Patriots OC Bill O'Brien downplayed the info they'd get from Grier and Elliott.

"Interrogating!" O'Brien said. "Schotty is a good guy. I've known Schotty for a long time. I think that's the way it is every week in this league, every year in this league. ... I don't think we're trying to pull a light over anybody and say, 'Tell me what you did on July 20 of 2023.' We're not doing that. We're not interrogating anybody. We're just trying to put together the best game plan we possibly can."

O'Brien added that players change teams so much that every club is constantly having to self-scout its signals and schemes.

"There's going to be guys that come into your organization off of teams that you're about to play, and it goes both ways," O'Brien said. "You know, it's always going to happen. So at the end of the day, you've got to study film.