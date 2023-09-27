Around the NFL

Patriots' Bill O'Brien downplays interrogating ex-Cowboys Will Grier, Ezekiel Elliott before Dallas game

Published: Sep 27, 2023 at 07:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New England Patriots inked Ezekiel Elliott in August and added former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier to the roster late last week, providing two players with intimate knowledge of Sunday’s opponent.

Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer noted the club would have to change hand signals due to the presence of Grier and Zeke on the opposing sideline.

"We're always aware of it," Schottenheimer told reporters Tuesday, via The Boston Globe. "Those are things we monitor every week. But we know Will knows where a lot of the bones are buried. Zeke does, as well. So those are things you talk about and you think, 'OK, let's adjust this.' We certainly have more than one hand signal for most of our core concepts."

Related Links

It's nothing new to milk info from players who've spent time elsewhere to see if they can provide an edge. Rarely does the info raise to headline-making claims, but sometimes -- like Tyler Lockett giving his defense Russell Wilson's hand signals early last season -- intimate details can cause a ruckus for an opponent.

For his part, Patriots OC Bill O'Brien downplayed the info they'd get from Grier and Elliott.

"Interrogating!" O'Brien said. "Schotty is a good guy. I've known Schotty for a long time. I think that's the way it is every week in this league, every year in this league. ... I don't think we're trying to pull a light over anybody and say, 'Tell me what you did on July 20 of 2023.' We're not doing that. We're not interrogating anybody. We're just trying to put together the best game plan we possibly can."

O'Brien added that players change teams so much that every club is constantly having to self-scout its signals and schemes.

"There's going to be guys that come into your organization off of teams that you're about to play, and it goes both ways," O'Brien said. "You know, it's always going to happen. So at the end of the day, you've got to study film.

"Everybody's going to be on the same page with what we're doing. I've never thought in my years in the league that any of that was a real overriding factor in a win or a loss. It comes down to the players on the field and the coaches putting the players in the right positions to make plays, and that's what we're trying to do."

Related Content

news

Dolphins' Raheem Mostert claims he's fastest player on 'fastest team in the NFL'

The speed combination of ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿, ﻿Jaylen Waddle﻿, ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ and ﻿De'Von Achane﻿ has been on display early this season, and with the Dolphins piling on 70 points Sunday, it's the talk of the league.
news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley: 'Bigger opportunity' awaits WR Quentin Johnston after Mike Williams' injury

Injury issues within the Los Angeles Chargers receiving corps are unfortunately nothing novel. Mike Williams has been lost for the year, just a season after he and running mate Keenan Allen seldom saw the field together. This time around, though, the Chargers have a rookie first-rounder ready and waiting in Quentin Johnston.
news

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles wants different approach from struggling RB Rachaad White: 'He tried to make too many big plays'

After a third game in which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not have an impressive showing in the run game, head coach Todd Bowles discussed what had been going wrong, and what needed to be fixed before facing the New Orleans Saints in Week 4.
news

Las Vegas Raiders' Chandler Jones says he was recently hospitalized against his will

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones wrote in a post on social media on Monday night that he was recently hospitalized against his will by the Las Vegas Fire Department and was later taken to a behavioral health center.
news

Jets signing veteran QB Trevor Siemian to practice squad

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the New York Jets are signing veteran Trevor Siemian to the practice squad, pending a physical, per a source informed of the plan.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bills defense preparing to face 'very explosive' Dolphins offense in Week 4

With the Dolphins coming off a 70-point win, Bills coach Sean McDermott is preparing his defense for Miami's "very explosive" offense in Week 4. 
news

Bengals' Joe Burrow: Ja'Marr Chase 'showed why he's one of the best' in 12-catch performance vs. Rams

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase set a career-high with 12 catches (141 yards) in Monday night's win over the Rams, which 
news

Rams coach Sean McVay on loss to Bengals: 'Just a lot of self-inflicted wounds' 

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay says Monday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals had "a lot of self-inflicted wounds."
news

Nick Sirianni says Eagles 'not a final product yet' despite 3-0 start: 'It's a growth process'

Despite a 3-0 start to the season, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni says the team is "not a final product yet."
news

Jalen Carter, Eagles defense hold Buccaneers to 174 yards in Monday night win: 'This defense is awesome'

After Philadelphia's win over the Buccaneers, Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter says "everybody plays their role and do what they got to do."