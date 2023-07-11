Panthers' Yetur Gross-Matos sees position switch to outside linebacker as 'breath of fresh air'

Carolina will enter training camp with a question mark opposite Brian Burns at OLB as the club transitions to Evero's scheme.

It's a job Yetur Gross-Matos is angling to secure. However, after starting 17 games last season at DE, the fourth-year pro must make a dramatic position switch.

"My initial reaction was a breath of fresh air," Gross-Matos recently told the team's official website. "I'm excited about it; I know they're excited about it. We can talk about it all day because it's new for all of us. So (we) just try and learn as much as we can from each other's mistakes and what we do well."

A second-round pick in 2020, Gross-Matos has shown flashes through three seasons but has yet to hit the next level. He has 8.5 total sacks and 106 tackles in three seasons. In those three years, Gross-Matos has dropped into coverage just 24 times, per PFF, something he welcomes converting from DE to OLB.

"Before, I was playing D-line, but I was really taking on a lot of double-teams and just in the trenches," Gross-Matos said. "Now, I'm really able to use my athleticism more, running more, covering. We outside linebackers consider ourselves the alphas of the defense because we can do it all -- rush the quarterback, cover guys, look at formations. So it's a bigger responsibility. But, you know, I'm all about it. And it's been fun."