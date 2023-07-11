Around the NFL

Panthers' Yetur Gross-Matos sees position switch to outside linebacker as 'breath of fresh air'

Published: Jul 11, 2023 at 09:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Carolina Panthers won the Ejiro Evero sweepstakes this offseason, hiring the sought-after defensive coordinator to join Frank Reich's staff. The coup, however, comes with a big-time adjustment to the defense.

After running a 4-3 D for years, Carolina is switching to Evero's 3-4 base defense, which comes with a big transition for many players, particularly along the defensive line. Edge rushers who used to play defensive end are now asked to play outside linebacker, which adds different elements -- i.e., dropping into coverage more often.

Related Links

Carolina will enter training camp with a question mark opposite Brian Burns at OLB as the club transitions to Evero's scheme.

It's a job Yetur Gross-Matos is angling to secure. However, after starting 17 games last season at DE, the fourth-year pro must make a dramatic position switch.

"My initial reaction was a breath of fresh air," Gross-Matos recently told the team's official website. "I'm excited about it; I know they're excited about it. We can talk about it all day because it's new for all of us. So (we) just try and learn as much as we can from each other's mistakes and what we do well."

A second-round pick in 2020, Gross-Matos has shown flashes through three seasons but has yet to hit the next level. He has 8.5 total sacks and 106 tackles in three seasons. In those three years, Gross-Matos has dropped into coverage just 24 times, per PFF, something he welcomes converting from DE to OLB.

"Before, I was playing D-line, but I was really taking on a lot of double-teams and just in the trenches," Gross-Matos said. "Now, I'm really able to use my athleticism more, running more, covering. We outside linebackers consider ourselves the alphas of the defense because we can do it all -- rush the quarterback, cover guys, look at formations. So it's a bigger responsibility. But, you know, I'm all about it. And it's been fun."

How Gross-Matos and other Panthers defenders transition to the new defense will be something to track when training camp kicks off later this month.

Related Content

news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara pleads no contest to lesser misdemeanor charge from Feb. 2022 incident in Las Vegas

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara on Tuesday pleaded no contest to a lesser misdemeanor charge of breach of peace for an incident that took place in Las Vegas in Feb. 2022, per the Clark County (Nevada) District Court.

news

Steelers' Alex Highsmith 'still confident' long-term deal will get done ahead of contract year

Even as the Steelers' 2022 season was a disappointment, Alex Highsmith put his best foot forward. The fourth-year pass rusher recently said he is still hopeful that he can cash in on his career season in the form of a long-term contract.

news

No players selected in 2023 NFL supplemental draft

The NFL held a supplemental draft on Tuesday for the first time since 2019, but the two eligible prospects were not selected, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Lions rookie QB Hendon Hooker (ACL) 'progressing really well' ahead of training camp

Hendon Hooker is headed toward a "redshirt" season as the Lions QB rehabs a November ACL tear. The question entering training camp is whether the third-round pick will be able to get any on-field action at all.

news

J.J. Watt didn't sign with Steelers in 2021 in part due to brother T.J.'s contract situation

The Steelers have employed several sets of brothers in recent seasons, and back in 2021, Pittsburgh almost united the entire Watt clan in Pittsburgh.

news

Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown still keeps notebook of 16 WRs drafted before him: 'It's something I'll never forget'

During an episode of last preseason's "Hard Knocks," Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown listed the 16 WRs taken before him in the 2021 NFL Draft from memory. Despite making his first Pro Bowl, St. Brown still refuses to let go of those names.

news

Colts owner Jim Irsay advocates for early usage of QB Anthony Richardson: 'He has to play to get better'

Colts owner Jim Irsay advocated for rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson to take the field early in 2023, pointing out he has to play to get better.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, July 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on rivalry with Chiefs: 'We'll see them in December'

The rivalry between the Bengals and Chiefs has provided plenty of trash talk between the teams this offseason, and Cincinnati's star QB Joe Burrow says it'll all be settled in a regular-season matchup in Week 17 of the 2023 season.

news

Jaguars sign ex-USFL TE Josh Pederson, HC Doug's son

Tight end Josh Pederson, who most recently played for the USFL's Houston Gamblers, is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars and his father, head coach Doug Pederson, the team announced Monday.

news

Panthers to induct Julius Peppers, Muhsin Muhammad into team's Hall of Honor

The Carolina Panthers will honor two franchise legends during the 2023 season. The team announced on Monday that defensive end Julius Peppers and wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad will join the Hall of Honor.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More