Despite new coaching staff, Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr. feels 'clear' heading into third season 

Marshall, a second-round pick in the 2021 draft, started in nine games for Carolina in 2022. The 23-year-old receiver had 28 receptions for 490 yards and one touchdown.

As Marshall heads into his third season, there will be new quarterbacks throwing to him at training camp. Rookie QB Bryce Young and veteran Andy Dalton are the ones who are likely to compete for the starting job in Carolina. Even though all signs point to Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, being the starter in Week 1, Marshall will have to find chemistry between both quarterbacks until the team announces its QB1.

"I think it's just a matter of him getting more play time and making those plays consistently," Reich said. "I think we saw that last year with the reps that he got, the catches that he had, the big plays that he had, that he shows the capacity to kind of be a big play guy. So the next step with every player is always more reps, more plays, more confidence, where it's like, 'Hey, give me the ball.'"

Marshall is adjusting to a new coaching staff this offseason and is focusing on understanding the various coaching styles, specifically from wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson

"(There's a) new coaching staff, new energy around here, so I'm just adapting to that," he said. "Just feels like a fresh start, clean slate, and (I'm) ready for the year.

"... (Shawn Jefferson) is going to keep it real with you. Clean slate; he's going to let you know he's going to coach you the hardest, going to coach you to be the best and not mediocre. So that's what I respect. I respect that he comes in every day as the same person with the same energy."