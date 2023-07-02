Around the NFL

Despite new coaching staff, Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr. feels 'clear' heading into third season 

Published: Jul 02, 2023 at 07:36 PM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. is heading into his third NFL training camp but will have new coaches teaching him the playbook.

Marshall says he's going into training camp in July with a clear mind now that Frank Reich is the new head coach in Carolina.

"I'd say one word to describe it is just clear -- clear-minded, just ready to take on what this year's going to bring," Marshall said, via the team’s official website. "Just taking it one day at a time, really. Just grinding it out with the team, getting work right with the scheme and QBs. I'm ready to go."

Related Links

Marshall, a second-round pick in the 2021 draft, started in nine games for Carolina in 2022. The 23-year-old receiver had 28 receptions for 490 yards and one touchdown.

As Marshall heads into his third season, there will be new quarterbacks throwing to him at training camp. Rookie QB Bryce Young and veteran Andy Dalton are the ones who are likely to compete for the starting job in Carolina. Even though all signs point to Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, being the starter in Week 1, Marshall will have to find chemistry between both quarterbacks until the team announces its QB1.

"I think it's just a matter of him getting more play time and making those plays consistently," Reich said. "I think we saw that last year with the reps that he got, the catches that he had, the big plays that he had, that he shows the capacity to kind of be a big play guy. So the next step with every player is always more reps, more plays, more confidence, where it's like, 'Hey, give me the ball.'"

Marshall is adjusting to a new coaching staff this offseason and is focusing on understanding the various coaching styles, specifically from wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson

"(There's a) new coaching staff, new energy around here, so I'm just adapting to that," he said. "Just feels like a fresh start, clean slate, and (I'm) ready for the year.

"... (Shawn Jefferson) is going to keep it real with you. Clean slate; he's going to let you know he's going to coach you the hardest, going to coach you to be the best and not mediocre. So that's what I respect. I respect that he comes in every day as the same person with the same energy."

Marshall will look to continue a "fresh start" when training camp begins on July 27 for veterans.

Related Content

news

Chargers' Kellen Moore on WR height advantage: 'We're going to be throwing in a different jet stream'

New Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is excited to utilize quarterback Justin Herbert's decision making, as well as a group of tall pass catchers, to employ an aggressive offensive system in Los Angeles.

news

Is Jordan Love more prepared to take Packers' reins than Aaron Rodgers was?

Aaron Rodgers has departed to the New York Jets, and Jordan Love's time is now to quarterback the Green Bay Packers into a fresh and uncertain era. Is Love ready to be the Packers' next franchise QB, though?

news

Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew on impact of adding Calvin Ridley: 'The league gotta watch out'

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew raved about what he's seen from new teammate Calvin Ridley, claiming that he doesn't think "anybody can guard him in the league," and that with the 28-year-old on the roster "the league gotta watch out."

news

Chiefs embarking on second quest to end NFL's historical back-to-back drought

As the 2023 NFL season beckons, the Kansas City Chiefs find themselves aiming to become the ninth repeat Super Bowl champions in league lore. For the second time in four years, K.C. will begin a quest to become the NFL's first back-to-back champion since 2004.

news

Panthers QB Andy Dalton says he views himself 'as a starter in this league'

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton still feels like he has a lot to give going into his 13th season. "I view myself as a starter in this league," said Dalton.

news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans aiming for Jerry Rice's consecutive 1,000-yard season mark: 'It's right there'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans already owns the record for most 1,000-yard receiving seasons to begin an NFL career with nine. Now he's coming for Jerry Rice's mark of 11 straight such seasons in general.

news

Chase Claypool expects 'night-and-day difference' for Bears this year: 'Fans will be loving it'

With a full offseason under his belt on the Bears and a number of changes to the roster, wide receiver Chase Claypool believes Chicago fans are in for a "night-and-day difference."

news

New Packers safety Jonathan Owens playing with 'chip on my shoulder' after starting career undrafted

Newly signed Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has worked his way up to a starting role. But Owens said this week he never forgot where his career started.

news

Did Raiders make winning decision replacing Derek Carr with Jimmy Garoppolo?

The Raiders released their all-time leading passer, Derek Carr, and replaced him with former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The prevailing quandary ahead of the 2023 season will be if Las Vegas made the right choice.

news

Could one of these seven NFL teams finally celebrate first MVP in 2023?

Seven teams are still searching for their first player to win Most Valuable Player heading into 2023. Who from the Cardinals, Texans, Jaguars, Saints, Jets, Eagles and Buccaneers is most likely to bring home the award?

news

Cardinals S Budda Baker wants to be paid fairly as he plans to attend training camp following trade request

Cardinals safety Budda Baker doesn't want to be the highest-paid safety as he plans to report to training camp following an April trade request, but he does hope to be paid fairly, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per Baker's agent.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More