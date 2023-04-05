Panthers TE Hayden Hurst plans to become rookie QB's 'best friend' 

After trading D.J. Moore as part of the package for their choice of a rookie quarterback, the Panthers added veteran pass catchers to the equation. In addition to Hurst, Carolina signed Adam Thielen and DJ Chark. The goal seems clear: Whichever rookie QB it chooses will acclimate better with experienced weapons.

A former first-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens, the 29-year-old Hurst took time to find an offense willing to give him a chance to be a more significant part of the picture. He generated just 43 catches for 512 yards and thee touchdowns in two years with the Ravens before being traded to Atlanta, where he spent two seasons. He had a career-high 571 yards on 56 catches and six TDs in 2020 as a Falcon, but Hurst said last year with Cincinnati was the first time his skill set was truly utilized. In 13 starts with the Bengals, he generated 52 catches for 414 yards and two TDs and added 13 catches for 141 yards and a score in three postseason games.

"It's a really, really cool feeling when you come into your own and figure it out," Hurst said. "Just listening to the coaches saying, 'We've watched your film; we see what you bring to the table. We're excited to have you in this building.' Because it's taken five years, I hadn't really been given the opportunity until last year in Cincinnati, where they kind of let me be me.

"You do a lot of soul searching; you try to figure out, 'Am I the problem in this situation? Is it me? Is it my skill set?' It's really just all about opportunity. I was given that last year in Cincinnati, and it kind of revitalized me and helped me learn who I am. So that's what I'm going to bring here to Carolina."