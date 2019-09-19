Panthers, Broncos among winless teams with best playoff shot

Things look dire for the Panthers. But it's not like they were blown out in their two losses, which came by 3 points and 6 points, respectively. Ron Rivera will feel more comfortable calling plays on defense when Bruce Irvin returns to health and provides the kind of flexibility Rivera sought in overhauling the defense this offseason. Cam Newton has struggled (56.2 percent completion rate, 0:1 TD-to-INT ratio, minus-2 rushing yards on the season) and is dealing with a foot injury that has his Week 3 status up in the air -- and yet, the 2015 MVP has earned the benefit of the doubt to work though his current slump. With Drew Brees' thumb injury destabilizing the Saints, the NFC South is in turmoil, opening up a potential window for the Panthers to make some noise. That said, this ranking is predicated on the assumption that Newton will return to form. If he doesn't, or if he has to miss extended time, Carolina's playoff chances will grow exceedingly dim.