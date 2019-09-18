Cam Newton (foot) misses practice Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without Ben Roethlisberger for the balance of the 2019 season, but starting running back James Conner expects to play Sunday versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Conner said Wednesday that he's not sure if he'll practice, but is confident he'll be ready for Sunday's tilt, via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Conner is dealing with a knee injury suffered late in the Steelers' loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.

Having the third-year back on the field Sunday will be a boon for quarterback Mason Rudolph, making his first career start.

With Conner dinged-up, the Steelers could unitize backup Jaylen Samuels more Sunday in San Francisco. Fourth-round rookie Benny Snell could also see an uptick in snaps if Conner isn't full-go this week.

Here's other NFL news we're monitoring Wednesday:

1. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Cam Newton remains in a walking boot as he deals with a foot injury he aggravated during last Thursday's loss to the Buccaneers. Rapoport added that by missing practice, he's unlikely to play Sunday versus the Cardinals.

Newton officially was listed as a DNP, and coach Ron Rivera said Cam is still rehabbing and going to meetings.

Rivera added that Kyle Allen, set to start Sunday if Newton can't play, had a good day of practice, per The Athletic.

2. Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher is having core muscle surgery, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Cam Erving will start in his place, Palmer added.

Running back LeSean McCoy (ankle) will try to practice today, but Damien Williams (knee) will not practice, Reid said.

3. Buffalo Bills rookie running back Devin Singletary is day-to-day with a hamstring injury and will not practice Wednesday, per coach Sean McDermott.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White was limited in practice with a neck injury.

4. The Philadelphia Eagles canceled their padded practice Wednesday in favor of a walkthrough, as several players are on the mend and the team plays on Sunday and Thursday next week. Coach Doug Pederson said wide receivers Alshon Jeffery (calf) and DeSean Jackson (groin), running back Corey Clement (shoulder) and tight end Dallas Goedert (calf) are all "day to day." Jackson is expected to miss Week 3 game against the Lions, and Jeffery could be sidelined as well.

5. New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) practiced in a non-contact jersey. Wide receiver Cody Latimer (concussion), guard Kevin Zeitler (shoulder) and cornerback Grant Haley (illness) did not practice.

6. Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett told reporters safety Xavier Woods (ankle) is day to day and might partake in practice Wednesday.

The Cowboys are still keeping the door open for a possible Taco Charlton trade, but if nothing comes to fruition, they plan to move on from him, sources tell NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater.

7. The New York Jets signed quarterback David Fales and placed Trevor Siemian on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. Fales played under Jets coach Adam Gase with the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins.

8. The Washington Redskins signed linebacker Noah Spence and placed cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie on injured reserve.