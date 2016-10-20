Panthers among 11 NFL clubs scouting Texas A&M-Alabama

3 clubs attending:Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks.

Details: Saturday, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Three top players:Ole Miss (QB Chad Kelly, TE Evan Engram, DE Marquis Haynes); LSU (RB Leonard Fournette, S Jamal Adams, LB Arden Key).

Matchup to watch:Ole Miss TE Evan Engram vs. LSU S Jamal Adams. Engram is a major headache in the slot for defenses, and has been a primary target for Chad Kelly all season. Adams patrols the middle of the field with authority for the Tigers, exactly the area where Engram does a lot of damage. Both are physical players. Adams will also have some responsibility in making sure Engram doesn't get behind the defense on deep passes -- at 235 pounds, he has the speed to do so.