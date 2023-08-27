Around the NFL

Packers QB Jordan Love looking for 'consistency' heading into Week 1 after preseason games

Published: Aug 27, 2023 at 08:51 AM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

The next time Green Bay takes the field, the Jordan Love regular season era will officially commence.

After Love went 9 of 15 passes for 63 yards and one touchdown in Saturday's 19-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Love told reporters postgame that he is looking at one area of improvement heading into Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.

"Consistency. Just being consistent for myself and this offense as a whole," Love said, via the team's transcripts. "When we get the opportunity to make big plays, we've got to make them. It just comes down to consistency every day in practice, and it's going to translate to the games."

Over three preseason games, Love completed 21 of 33 passes for 193 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 109.8 passer rating.

Saturday's outing only saw Love take on two drives under center. Love's first drive led to a field goal, while his second series showcased his confidence with his pass catchers. It took a 15-play, 80-yard drive featuring Love's chemistry with wide receiver Christian Watson. Love threw a back-shoulder fade pass to Watson for a 6-yard touchdown.

"First of all, just watching him, the poise that he had, he held the ball a little bit longer than we'd normally like to, but it was great protection around him and that was really encouraging to see because that's a total feel thing from the quarterback," head coach Matt LaFleur said of Love's final preseason performance. "And then he used his legs and got out and scrambled and picked up positive yards. So I thought, all in all, he did a pretty good job."

With three preseason starts under his belt, Love will look forward to more starts when the regular season kicks off in the next couple of weeks. Love, who is entering his fourth NFL season, has only made one NFL start back in 2021 against the Kansas City Chiefs. In his first start, Love completed 19 of 34 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Despite not running Green Bay's official offense during preseason, Love says he's confident that it will give first-team defenses some problems this season.

"I think that's going to be the test this season, but I mean right now going into it I'm confident in the offense," Love said. "I think when we get to be consistent, hitting on all our big plays, I think we're going to be tough to stop."

