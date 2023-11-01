Packers GM Brian Gutekunst says final 10 games of season 'very important' for Jordan Love

The Packers have lost four straight contests to fall to 2-5 on the season. Love has thrown at least one INT in five consecutive games and eight total in those contests after avoiding a turnover in the first two games.

"We've got 10 games left. It's going to be a very important ten games," Gutekunst said. "I think he's done a lot of really good things. I really like the way he's responded to the adversity, how he's led the team. We've got to get better as a unit, and I expect that to happen over the next 10 games. We're going through some things that we knew we would go through. We haven't had the results we want, but I do like the way guys are responding to things."

Gutekunst reiterated that the team has "a lot of faith in Jordan" and that it's more than just the quarterback at issue with the rocky start.

"It's not just evaluating the quarterback, but everything. All the players. When the group as a whole is not functioning the way it should function, it's hard to evaluate anybody," Gutekunst said. "At the same time, it's on us to get that right so we can move forward and evaluate the guys we have in that room. When we're not clicking, it's tough to evaluate anything."

The young pass-catching corps surrounding Love did the young quarterback no favors early in the season, and offensive line issues have derailed some positivity. But Love, who signed a one-year extension back in May, isn't blameless as he's made mental errors, heaved far too many passes to no-man's land, and been inconsistent in his ball placement.

While the focus has been on the struggles of Love, the offense, and the play-calling, the defensive issues have been just as bad or worse. To succeed while breaking in a new quarterback, Green Bay needed Joe Barry's defense to lead the way. Through seven games, the group has disappointed, struggling to get off the field and lacking game-changing plays.