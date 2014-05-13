Pac-12 at 2014 NFL Draft: How conference fared among 'Power 5'

OK, everyone has had a few days to digest how their favorite pro team fared in the draft. We decided to take a look at the "Power 5" conferences and see how they did.
Included is a listing of each "Power 5" school's number of draftees in the 2000s and their most recent first-round pick. If a player is designated with an asterisk (*), it means he was the earliest selection from a school that had multiple first-round picks that year.
LSU led the way with nine draftees this year. Alabama and Notre Dame had eight each, and national champion Florida State had seven. Auburn, which fell to FSU in the national title game, had four draftees.
» The Pac-12 had 34 players selected, third-most among the conferences.
» Every Pac-12 school had at least one player selected, led by Stanford with six.
» There were three first-rounders, fifth-most among the conferences.
» Position of interest: The Pac-12 had eight outside linebackers drafted, along with five running backs and five wide receivers.
School-by-school look at the Pac-12 in the draft in the 2000s:
Arizona
» 33 draftees, two first-rounders (most recent CB Antoine Cason in 2008) | Arizona draft history
The buzz: Of Arizona's 33 picks in the 2000s, just seven have gone earlier than the third round.
Arizona State
» 41 draftees, five first-rounders (most recent OLB Terrell Suggs in 2003) | Arizona State draft history
The buzz: The Sun Devils had three players selected in the 2014 draft, the same number as in the past three drafts combined.
California
» 54 draftees, 10 first-rounders (most recent DE Cameron Jordan in 2011) | California draft history
The buzz: Cal has had at least one player taken in every draft since being shut out in 1986.
Colorado
» 35 draftees, four first-rounders (most recent OT Nate Solder in 2011) | Colorado draft history
The buzz: Colorado has had two or fewer players selected in seven of the past eight drafts; the Buffs had one player taken this year.
Oregon
» 51 draftees, five first-rounders (most recent DE Dion Jordan* in 2013) | Oregon draft history
The buzz: The 2014 draft was just the second since 2007 that the Ducks didn't have a player selected in the first three rounds.
Oregon State
» 37 draftees, three first-rounders (most recent WR Brandin Cooks in 2014) | Oregon State draft history
The buzz: Cooks was the first Beavers player to go in the first round since Steven Jackson in 2004.
Stanford
» 50 draftees, three first-rounders (most recent QB Andrew Luck* in 2012) | Stanford draft history
The buzz: Stanford had six players drafted this year, the most it's had in one draft since 2005, when it had six.
UCLA
» 40 draftees, four first-rounders (most recent LB Anthony Barr in 2014) | UCLA draft history
The buzz: Barr went ninth in the first round, the earliest a Bruin had been selected since OT Jonathan Ogden went fourth overall in 1996.
USC
» 88 draftees, 18 first-rounders (most recent OT Matt Kalil* in 2012) | USC draft history
The buzz: USC had 14 first-rounders from 2003-09; it has had three since. The Trojans had three picks this year, tied for the fewest in one draft since 2002.
Utah
» 36 draftees, three first-rounders (most recent DT Star Lotulelei in 2013) | Utah draft history
The buzz: Utah had six players taken in the 2010 draft; it has had just seven taken in the past four drafts, including two this year. The Utes haven't had a skill-position player taken before the fifth round since Alex Smith went first overall in 2005.
Washington
» 28 draftees, four first-rounders (most recent CB Desmond Trufant in 2013) | Washington draft history
The buzz: Washington had two players selected in the 2014 draft; the school hasn't had more than two players taken in a draft since 2004.
Washington State
» 20 draftees, one first-rounder (most recent SS Deone Bucannon in 2014) | Washington State draft history
The buzz: Bucannon was the only Washington State player drafted. The school has had more than one player taken in a draft just once since 2005.
