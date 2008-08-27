Outspoken Sapp joins new 'NFL GameDay' on NFL Network

"For football fans, Sunday mornings are about two things: anticipation and excitement," said Eric Weinberger, NFL Network executive producer. "We will have our reporters at the games as well as access to radio broadcast teams of all 32 clubs for the latest breaking news. NFL GameDay Morning will track minute-to-minute information that will impact Sunday's games, while building anticipation and excitement for kickoff. We also have one of the most outspoken, opinionated and larger-than-life figures in our game in Warren Sapp."