Organized team activities kick off for 20 NFL teams today

Phase Three of the NFL's collectively bargained offseason workout regimen allows teams to get on the field for non-contact practices in the form of OTAs. Phase Three consists of four weeks of practices with no pads (except knee and elbow pads and helmets) and no live contact. Teams are permitted to run 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills sans contact.

While it's still players running around in shorts, OTAs mark the next step in the offseason program as players gear up for a new season. Clubs with new coaches or schemes can begin ramping up their installs this week, and we'll get new reports about how rookies or free-agent acquisitions fit into their new clubs.