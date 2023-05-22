Organized team activities kick off for 20 NFL teams today

Monday marks the start of voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) for 20 NFL teams.
The Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans all kick off OTAs today.
Phase Three of the NFL's collectively bargained offseason workout regimen allows teams to get on the field for non-contact practices in the form of OTAs. Phase Three consists of four weeks of practices with no pads (except knee and elbow pads and helmets) and no live contact. Teams are permitted to run 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills sans contact.
While it's still players running around in shorts, OTAs mark the next step in the offseason program as players gear up for a new season. Clubs with new coaches or schemes can begin ramping up their installs this week, and we'll get new reports about how rookies or free-agent acquisitions fit into their new clubs.
Reminder: OTAs remain voluntary -- until mandatory minicamp, which for most teams comes in early June.