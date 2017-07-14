Oregon dismisses WR Darren Carrington following arrest

Oregon coach Willie Taggart has dismissed Ducks WR Darren Carrington following a DUII charge that resulted in his indefinite suspension.
"I have visited with Darren Carrington and informed him that he is no longer a member of our program," Taggart wrote in a statement, via Andrew Greif of The Oregonian. "We will always consider Darren a Duck and support him in any way we can. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."
Carrington was Oregon's leading receiver last year under previous coach Mark Helfrich. He was arrested at 3:15 a.m. for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII), a misdemeanor, two weeks ago after colliding with a McDonald's drive-thru in Eugene, Ore.
Carrington was to have been a senior this fall at UO. He caught 43 passes for 606 yards and five touchdowns last year, and caught a game-winning TD pass in Oregon's win over Utah in November. In three seasons at Oregon, he caught 112 passes for 1,919 yards and 15 touchdowns.
He considered entering the 2017 NFL Draft, but in January, he announced he would return to Oregon for his senior season. That won't be possible now, but it remains to be seen whether Carrington finds another school to which he could transfer and be eligible this fall.