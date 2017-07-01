Oregon WR Carrington suspended indefinitely after DUII charge

Oregon's leading receiver from last season was arrested Saturday.

Oregon wideout Darren Carrington was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) on Saturday morning after colliding with a McDonalds drive-thru in Eugene, Oregon, according to Eugene Police Dept. public information officer Melinda McLaughlin. The arrest occurred at 3:15 a.m. PDT and occurred after police responded to a call regarding a possibly intoxicated driver.

Carrington was charged with DUII, a Class A misdemeanor, and booked at the Lane County Jail. His court date is set for July 21 at Eugene Municipal Court.

A University of Oregon spokesman told The Oregonian that coach Willie Taggart said Saturday morning that the program has indefinitely suspended Carrington "from all football team activities after his arrest last night. ... We are continuing to gather the facts in this matter."

Over three seasons in Oregon, Carrington has recorded 112 receptions for 1919 yards and 15 touchdowns. The wideout led Oregon with 606 receiving yards in 2016 and is expected to be the Ducks' best receiver this season.

