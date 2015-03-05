Ole Miss DBs impress, unknown DE raises his draft profile

Published: Mar 05, 2015 at 08:31 AM
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

Representatives from 27 NFL teams, including a defensive backs coach from the New York Jets, were present to see 16 players work out at Ole Miss' pro day on Thursday.

The workout was held indoors and run on FieldTurf.

Cornerback Senquez Golson (5-foot-8 3/4, 180 pounds) had 16 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press and a time of 11.93 seconds in the 60-yard shuttle (staying on the rest of his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine). Golson -- who made a pivotal interception in Ole Miss' upset of Alabama in October -- was very fluid in the positional workout and displayed great ball skills.

Free safety Cody Prewitt (6-2 3/8, 208) ran much better at his pro day than he did at the combine in the 40-yard dash, posting times of 4.47 and 4.46 seconds (he ran 4.6 in Indianapolis). He also performed 12 strength lifts. Prewitt also showed good ball skills during his positional workout.

Quarterback Bo Wallace (6-3 5/8, 211) ran the 40 in 5.1 and 5.07 seconds. He had an 8-foot-8 broad jump. He went through a scripted positional workout and did an adequate job doing so. Wallace's workout was put together by former NFL quarterback John Beck.

One relatively unknown prospect was really impressive to the scouts present at Ole Miss' pro day.

Defensive end Carlos Thompson (6-4 1/4, 252) ran the 40 in 4.75 and 4.77 seconds. He had a 38-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-3 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.54 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.51 seconds. Thompson recorded 1.5 sacks in limited playing time while at Ole Miss, but might have had so impressive of a pro-day workout that he could get drafted as a pass-rushing prospect. At worst, Thompson will be a priority free-agent pickup for an NFL team following the 2015 NFL Draft.

The scouts at hand were treated to a big breakfast and lunch.

