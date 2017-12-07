Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield wins Maxwell, Davey O'Brien awards

Published: Dec 07, 2017 at 01:55 PM

The honors keep rolling in for Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield won the Maxwell Award for college football's top player and the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's top quarterback during the College Football Awards Show on Thursday night. The honor comes on the same day Mayfield was named the top player in college football this year by The Associated Press.

Mayfield's big night could be a prelude for even bigger things later this week. Mayfield, along with Stanford running back Bryce Love and Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, is a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, which will be awarded Saturday night.

A former walk-on at Oklahoma, Mayfield has led the second-seeded Sooners into the College Football Playoff. It will play No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.

Mayfield passed for 4,340 yards and 41 touchdowns this season.

Here's a list of Thursday's award winners:

Maxwell Award (top college player) -- Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield

Bednarik Award (top defensive player) -- Alabama's Minkah Fitzpatrick

Outland Trophy (top interior lineman) -- Houston's Ed Oliver

Doak Walker Award (top running back) -- Stanford's Bryce Love

Biletnikoff Award (top wide receiver) -- Oklahoma State's James Washington

Thorpe Award (top defensive back) -- Alabama's Minkah Fitzpatrick

Davey O'Brien Award (top quarterback) -- Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield

