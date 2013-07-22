Ohio State RB Carlos Hyde suspended indefinitely

Ohio State starting RB Carlos Hyde has been suspended indefinitely from the team following an alleged assault that occurred early Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
"I have a clear set of core values in place that members of this football program are constantly reminded of and are expected to honor," coach Urban Meyer said on the team's official Website. "There are also expectations with regard to behavior. I expect our players to conduct themselves responsibly and appropriately and they will be held accountable for their actions."
Hyde, a 6-0, 242-pound senior from Naples, Fla., who was a second-team All-Big Ten selection last fall, rushed for 970 yards and 16 TDs last season despite missing two games with a minor knee injury. Hyde had proved a good fit for coach Urban Meyer's spread offense, which generally uses just one back. Hyde proved durable and had seven games with at least 17 carries, including four with at least 22.
Junior QB Braxton Miller was Ohio State's leading rusher last season, and Hyde's suspension, depending on how long it lasts, likely means senior Jordan Hall will be the Buckeyes' No. 2 returning rusher, with 218 yards. But 105 of those came in one game (a win over UAB) and coaches had planned to use him in the slot this fall; he could return to running back now.
Junior Rod Smith (6-3, 238), who has 331 career rushing yards, is another option. He led the Buckeyes in kickoff-return yards last season but had just 32 carries.
Other scholarship backs on the roster are sophomore Bri'onte Dunn, redshirt freshman Warren Ball and true freshman Ezekiel Elliott, a consensus national top-10 running back from St. Louis.
In addition, the Columbus Dispatch reported Monday that coaches are looking into a situation involving star CB Bradley Roby, who was arrested and facing charges of battery resulting in bodily injury in Bloomington, Ind., on Sunday. Meyer said Monday that Roby will not attend Big Ten media days as originally planned this week while the school further looks into the incident.
Roby, from the Atlanta area, is considered the best junior cornerback in the nation and currently ranked No. 12 on Daniel Jeremiah's Talented Top 50 list. He has started all 25 games in his college career.
EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story said Meyer had dismissed Hyde from the team. Meyer has since said Hyde has been suspended indefinitely.