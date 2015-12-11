Ohio State hires ex-Bucs, Rutgers head coach Schiano as DC

Prior to Schiano's arrival in Piscataway, N.J., Rutgers had gone nearly a decade since its last winning season (7-4 in 1992) and hadn't reached a bowl game since playing in the 1978 Garden State Bowl (which it lost to Arizona State). In a 10-season span from 2005-2014, Rutgers appeared in nine bowl games, winning six of those games. Rutgers' 2006 season was Schiano's finest at the school. The Scarlet Knights hit the AP Top 25 rankings for the first time since 1976, becoming ranked as high as No. 6 in the BCS standings. Rutgers completed the season with its first ever bowl win, defeating Kansas State in the inaugural Texas Bowl for an 11-2 finish to the season.