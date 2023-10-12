Odell Beckham Jr. looking to 'get back on track' in London after slow start with Ravens

The 2014 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and three-time Pro Bowler hasn't had a 1,000-yard receiving season since 2019, with the Browns. He started his career with the Giants by registering at least 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first three seasons, but Beckham hasn't reached either of those benchmarks since.

The last time we saw Beckham play at a high level was in Super Bowl LVI. He was traded to Los Angeles during the 2021 season, catching a touchdown that helped the Rams win their second Super Bowl ever. But Beckham also suffered a torn ACL during that game that shelved him for the entire 2022 season.

In his past 17 regular-season games, dating back to the start of the 2021 NFL season, Beckham has totaled 51 catches for 616 yards (12.1 average) and five TD catches.

Perhaps the change of scenery in London can help get Beckham and the Ravens (3-2) going a bit. They've lost two of their past three games -- both games Baltimore could have won -- with Beckham barely contributing. The Ravens rank 26th in the NFL in pass yards per game (189.0) and have thrown four TD passes. Only two teams, the Titans and Giants, have thrown fewer this season.

Beckham said he's feeling good and hopeful that he can do more in order to help this new offense improve.

"I feel much better this week, even though there was a lot of traveling," Beckham said. "I (have) just got to come out and just be better, plain and simple, and do whatever I can to help this team win.