Notre Dame moves into College Football Playoff top four

Iowa replaces Notre Dame in the No. 5 spot, followed by Baylor, which held steady at No. 6. Stanford was ranked No. 7, followed by Oklahoma State, LSU and Utah at No. 10. While last week's games were certain to shake up the rankings, including top-four movement, this week's games don't offer the same assurance. Baylor plays 12th-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday, which could help the Bears move forward, but that might still require an upset in the top five. Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Iowa will all be heavily favored this week against Syracuse, Mississippi State, Illinois, Wake Forest and Minnesota, respectively.