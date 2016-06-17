Notre Dame Mount Rushmore: Top all-time NFL players from ND

CFB 24/7 is unveiling its choices for the Mount Rushmores -- top 4 all-time NFL players -- from 10 top college football programs. The 10 were chosen based on the total number of NFL players produced by the school. The series concludes with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Why those four?Montana is a prominent fixture in "greatest-QB-ever" conversations. By performing at an incredible level on the game's grandest stage, Montana cemented his status as the most clutch quarterback in league history. Montana won all four Super Bowls he played in, and was named game MVP in three of those victories. ... In 1971, Page became the first defensive player to earn NFL MVP honors (he is still just one of two defensive players -- Lawrence Taylor is the other -- that have earned the award). Page was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and a member of the NFL's 1970s all-decade team. ... Hornung -- the 1956 Heisman Trophy winner -- was a versatile performer for Vince Lombardi's Packers of the 1960s. In 1960, Hornung set a record with 176 points scored (as a running back and kicker) in a 12-game season; that mark was broken by LaDainian Tomlinson (186 points) in 2006. ... Bettis -- a.k.a. "The Bus" -- posted eight 1,000-yard rushing seasons in his 13-year NFL career. Bettis capped his career by helping the Pittsburgh Steelers win Super Bowl XL.
Total number of NFL players from school: 547
Total first-round draft picks from school: 66
Total picks from school in 2016 NFL Draft: 7 (Ronnie Stanley, Round 1; Will Fuller, Round 1; Jaylon Smith, Round 2; Nick Martin, Round 2; KeiVarae Russell, Round 3; C.J. Prosise, Round 3; Sheldon Day, Round 5)
Members of Pro Football Hall of Fame: 13 (Bettis, Brown, Buoniconti, Casper, George Connor, Edward DeBartolo Jr., Hornung, Curly Lambeau, Johnny "Blood" McNally, Wayne Millner, Montana, Page, George Trafton). Note: DeBartolo entered the Hall as a contributor (former owner of the San Francisco 49ers).