Notre Dame Mount Rushmore: Top all-time NFL players from ND

Published: Jun 17, 2016 at 03:18 AM

CFB 24/7 is unveiling its choices for the Mount Rushmores -- top 4 all-time NFL players -- from 10 top college football programs. The 10 were chosen based on the total number of NFL players produced by the school. The series concludes with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Carved into Notre Dame's Mount Rushmore:
» Joe Montana
» Alan Page
» Paul Hornung
» Jerome Bettis

Why those four?Montana is a prominent fixture in "greatest-QB-ever" conversations. By performing at an incredible level on the game's grandest stage, Montana cemented his status as the most clutch quarterback in league history. Montana won all four Super Bowls he played in, and was named game MVP in three of those victories. ... In 1971, Page became the first defensive player to earn NFL MVP honors (he is still just one of two defensive players -- Lawrence Taylor is the other -- that have earned the award). Page was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and a member of the NFL's 1970s all-decade team. ... Hornung -- the 1956 Heisman Trophy winner -- was a versatile performer for Vince Lombardi's Packers of the 1960s. In 1960, Hornung set a record with 176 points scored (as a running back and kicker) in a 12-game season; that mark was broken by LaDainian Tomlinson (186 points) in 2006. ... Bettis -- a.k.a. "The Bus" -- posted eight 1,000-yard rushing seasons in his 13-year NFL career. Bettis capped his career by helping the Pittsburgh Steelers win Super Bowl XL.

Also considered:Tim Brown, Nick Buoniconti, Dave Casper

Total number of NFL players from school: 547

Total first-round draft picks from school: 66

Total picks from school in 2016 NFL Draft: 7 (Ronnie Stanley, Round 1; Will Fuller, Round 1; Jaylon Smith, Round 2; Nick Martin, Round 2; KeiVarae Russell, Round 3; C.J. Prosise, Round 3; Sheldon Day, Round 5)

Members of Pro Football Hall of Fame: 13 (Bettis, Brown, Buoniconti, Casper, George Connor, Edward DeBartolo Jr., Hornung, Curly Lambeau, Johnny "Blood" McNally, Wayne Millner, Montana, Page, George Trafton). Note: DeBartolo entered the Hall as a contributor (former owner of the San Francisco 49ers).

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.

news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.

news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC.

news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW