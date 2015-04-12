North Carolina A&T's Lawrence posts impressive 40 times

Wide receiver/return specialist Desmond Lawrence (5-foot-9 5/8, 190 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.35 and 4.38 seconds, which were very impressive times given that those were run on a less-than-ideal grass surface. He had a 34 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-10 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.15 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.93 seconds. He performed 18 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.