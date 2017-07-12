No players selected in 2017 NFL Supplemental Draft

Published: Jul 12, 2017 at 06:06 AM
Chase Goodbread

The 2017 NFL Supplemental Draft passed with no selections on Wednesday, per NFL spokesman Michael Signora.

Defensive lineman Tavares Bingham of Georgia Military College and Western New Mexico running back Marques Rodgers were the only players eligible in this year's supplemental draft, and now become eligible to be signed as free agents. Rodgers was academically ineligible for the 2016 season, while Bingham had exhausted his junior college eligibility and did not play in 2016. It marked the second consecutive year, and fourth in the last five years, that no players were selected in the supplemental draft.

The supplemental draft includes players whose draft eligibility status has changed since the regular draft. Under NFL rules, teams that select a player in the supplemental draft lose a draft choice in the corresponding round of the next year's NFL draft.

The last player to be chosen in the supplemental draft was offensive tackle Isaiah Battle of Clemson, who was selected by the Rams in 2015 in the fifth round. Battle is now with the Kansas City Chiefs. Prior to Battle, the last supplemental pick was receiver Josh Gordon, a 2012 second-rounder of the Cleveland Browns. Gordon is now under indefinite suspension by the NFL and in May his petition for reinstatement was denied.

Some of the most notable former supplemental draft picks include QB Bernie Kosar, LB Brian Bosworth, QB Steve Walsh and RB Bobby Humphrey, all of whom were taken in the first round.

