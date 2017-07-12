No players selected in 2017 NFL Supplemental Draft

Defensive lineman Tavares Bingham of Georgia Military College and Western New Mexico running back Marques Rodgers were the only players eligible in this year's supplemental draft, and now become eligible to be signed as free agents. Rodgers was academically ineligible for the 2016 season, while Bingham had exhausted his junior college eligibility and did not play in 2016. It marked the second consecutive year, and fourth in the last five years, that no players were selected in the supplemental draft.